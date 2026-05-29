Pierre & Vacances climbs following results, two analysts maintain buy ratings

Pierre & Vacances shares gained over 3% in Paris trading the day after releasing its financial results. Yesterday, the group reported total revenue of 816.8 million euros, up 1.8%, and reaffirmed its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance of 185 million euros.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 05/29/2026 at 03:55 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Reacting to the release, Oddo BHF reiterated its 'outperform' rating on Pierre & Vacances shares, with an unchanged price target of 2.30 EUR.



According to the broker, booking momentum for the second half remains favorable, with over 70% of the annual target already secured. This reinforces confidence in achieving the full-year adjusted EBITDA target of 185 million euros.



The note highlights that the impact of VAT increases in the Netherlands and Belgium will be partially offset by additional cost savings, while business growth continues to support the operational outlook.



Oddo BHF further notes that the group benefits from an attractive positioning in local tourism, a renovated portfolio driving occupancy rates and pricing, and a positive net cash position.



The sentiment is echoed by TP ICAP Midcap, which also maintained its 'buy' recommendation on Pierre & Vacances with an unchanged price target of 2.30 EUR.



The broker stated that the first-half results met expectations, with adjusted EBITDA improving by 12.5 million euros on a comparable basis, despite the headwinds from VAT hikes in the Netherlands and Belgium and a diminishing impact from rent savings.



The research firm also pointed to a healthy financial structure, characterized by a positive net cash position, and noted that the conclusions of the strategic review are expected in the coming weeks.