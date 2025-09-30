Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs confirms its adjusted EBITDA forecast of over €180m for FY 2025, claiming "a positive balance sheet for the summer season" despite a "mixed context for the sector as a whole."



Bolstered by the success of its RéInvention strategic plan, robust performance, and a healthier financial situation, it is targeting adjusted EBITDA of €185m in 2026, then €270m by 2030, in particular thanks to continued cost streamlining.



These targets would also be supported by increased activity: the group is forecasting average annual growth in tourism revenues of 5.8% over five years, in line with market forecasts, to reach €2,490m in 2030.



Beyond the continuation of RéInvention, Pierre & Vacances intends to leverage the drivers identified in its strategic review, which also highlighted additional opportunities, including external growth.