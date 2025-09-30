Oddo BHF maintains its "outperform" rating on Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs shares, nudging up its target price from €2.1 to €2.2, following the presentation of "credible" 2030 targets, pending the announcement of strategic options.



The broker notes that the group anticipates tourism revenue growth of 5.8% on average over five years, supported by price, volume, and expansion of the offering, as well as an EBITDA margin of around 11% in 2030.



We are confident in the group's ability to continue to successfully execute its strategic plan', says the analyst, highlighting that it has several strengths, including a unique positioning focused on local tourism.



Oddo BHF also highlights the group's renovated fleet, its ability to manage inflation, its net cash position, and a valuation that it believes reflects a discount of more than 35% compared to the historical average.