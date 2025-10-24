For 2024/2025, Pierre & Vacances - Center Parcs' economic revenue amounted to €1,946m, up 1.7% compared to last year. Under IFRS standards, it amounted to €1,866.6m, up 2.7%.



In detail, tourism activities generated €1,875m in revenue (+3.8%), driven by both accommodation (+3.3%) and other tourism activities (+5.3%). Maeva.com posted the strongest growth (+11.1%), ahead of Adagio (+3.9%), Pierre & Vacances (+3.6%) and Center Parcs (+3.1%).



Despite a difficult economic and political environment, "the Group ended the financial year with growth for the fourth consecutive year, management said.



Adjusted EBITDA for the financial year is expected to exceed €180m, up from €163m the previous year (excluding non-recurring items). For Q1 2025/2026, bookings are up across all brands, driven by both higher prices and volumes, it said.



The group says it is approaching its ambitious plan for profitable growth and expansion strategy for 2030 "with confidence."