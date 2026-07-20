Pierre & Vacances reaches an agreement for its acquisition by Mubadala Capital
Mubadala Capital has reached an agreement with Pierre & Vacances with a view to launching a voluntary cash tender offer for all of the group's shares. The transaction, which still must clear several regulatory steps, would allow the fund to take control of the tourism residence operator.
In this context, Mubadala Capital has already secured tender commitments from shareholders representing 80.13% of Pierre & Vacances' share capital, giving it broad support for its plan.
Pierre & Vacances' board of directors unanimously welcomed the offer. Subject to the opinion of the independent expert, consultation with employee representatives and its reasoned opinion in accordance with the regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), it believes that this transaction is in the interest of the company, its shareholders, its employees and all of its stakeholders.
The filing of the tender offer is expected no later than the first quarter of 2027. Its completion, however, remains subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals, approval by shareholders of an exceptional distribution of premiums of €0.11 per share, as well as obtaining the required waivers under the existing financing agreements.
Pierre & Vacances is a leading European operator of tourist residences and villages. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operation of residences and villages (93.8%): manages, at the end of September 2025, a total of 39,974 apartments and houses under the banners Pierre et Vacances (14,703 apartments), Center Parcs, Sunparks and Villages Nature (18,027) and Adagio (7,244);
- operation of an online booking platform for holidays and tourist accommodation (4.1%; maeva.com): brands maeva.com, Campings maeva, maeva Home, La France du Nord au Sud, Vacansoleil and Parcel Tiny House;
- real estate development (2%): primarily developing and selling renovated homes or new homes to individuals and institutional investors and construction and sales of residences for active seniors;
- other (0.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (50.6%), the Netherlands (18%), Germany (14.2%), Belgium (10.9%) and Spain (6.3%).
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