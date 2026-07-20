Pierre & Vacances reaches an agreement for its acquisition by Mubadala Capital

Mubadala Capital has reached an agreement with Pierre & Vacances with a view to launching a voluntary cash tender offer for all of the group's shares. The transaction, which still must clear several regulatory steps, would allow the fund to take control of the tourism residence operator.

In this context, Mubadala Capital has already secured tender commitments from shareholders representing 80.13% of Pierre & Vacances' share capital, giving it broad support for its plan.



Pierre & Vacances' board of directors unanimously welcomed the offer. Subject to the opinion of the independent expert, consultation with employee representatives and its reasoned opinion in accordance with the regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), it believes that this transaction is in the interest of the company, its shareholders, its employees and all of its stakeholders.



The filing of the tender offer is expected no later than the first quarter of 2027. Its completion, however, remains subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals, approval by shareholders of an exceptional distribution of premiums of €0.11 per share, as well as obtaining the required waivers under the existing financing agreements.