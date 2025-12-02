LVMH has announced the appointment of Pietro Beccari as CEO of the LVMH Fashion Group, effective January 1, 2026. He will succeed Sidney Toledano, who has decided to step down from his operational duties after more than 30 years working alongside Bernard Arnault.
Pietro Beccari will assume these new responsibilities while continuing to serve as CEO of Louis Vuitton. Damien Bertrand, Deputy CEO of Louis Vuitton, will become a member of the LVMH Executive Committee on January 1.
Pietro Beccari joined LVMH as Marketing and Communications Director at Louis Vuitton before being promoted to CEO of Fendi in 2012, and later CEO of Christian Dior Couture in 2018. He has been CEO of Louis Vuitton since February 2023.
Sidney Toledano currently works at Emilio Pucci Srl, as Chairman & Chief Executive Officer from 2018, Emilio Pucci International BV, as Chief Executive Officer, Loewe SA, as Chairman, and various other companies. Mr. Toledano also formerly worked at Christian Dior SE, as Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer from 2017 to 2022, Christian Dior Couture SA, as Chairman & Chief Executive Officer from 1994 to 2018, LVMH Fashion Group Support SAS, as Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and various other companies.
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is the world leader in luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- fashion and leather items (48.5%): brands such as Louis Vuitton, Kenzo, Celine, Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, etc.;
- watches and jewels (12.5%): Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Chaumet, Fred brands, Tiffany, etc.;
- perfumes and cosmetics products (9.9%): perfumes (Christian Dior, Guerlain, Loewe, Kenzo brands, etc.), makeup products (Make Up For Ever, Guerlain, Acqua di Parma, etc.), etc.;
- wines and spirits (6.9%): champagnes (Moët & Chandon, Mercier, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Dom Pérignon brands, etc.; No. 1 worldwide), wines (Cape Mentelle, Château D'Yquem, etc.), cognacs (mainly Hennessy; No. 1 worldwide), whisky (mainly Glenmorangie), etc.;
The remaining net sales (22.2%) are from selective distribution through the Sephora, DFS, Miami Cruiseline chains and Le Bon Marché and La Samaritaine department stores.
At the end of 2024, products are marketed via a network of 6,307 outlets located throughout the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (8.3%), Europe (17.2%), Japan (8.8%), Asia (27.5%), the United States (25.4%) and other (12.8%).
