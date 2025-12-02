LVMH has announced the appointment of Pietro Beccari as CEO of the LVMH Fashion Group, effective January 1, 2026. He will succeed Sidney Toledano, who has decided to step down from his operational duties after more than 30 years working alongside Bernard Arnault.

Pietro Beccari will assume these new responsibilities while continuing to serve as CEO of Louis Vuitton. Damien Bertrand, Deputy CEO of Louis Vuitton, will become a member of the LVMH Executive Committee on January 1.

Pietro Beccari joined LVMH as Marketing and Communications Director at Louis Vuitton before being promoted to CEO of Fendi in 2012, and later CEO of Christian Dior Couture in 2018. He has been CEO of Louis Vuitton since February 2023.