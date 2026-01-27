Pinterest has announced layoffs representing nearly 15% of its workforce and a reduction in its office space as part of a restructuring aimed at strengthening its artificial intelligence capabilities. The reorganization, expected to be completed by the end of September, will result in charges estimated at between $35m and $45m before tax. The company had around 4,500 employees in April 2023.
The move is part of a strategy to reallocate resources toward the development of AI-driven products and an overhaul of its sales and marketing divisions. Pinterest aims to integrate artificial intelligence across its services to offer more personalized content. It has notably launched the "Pinterest Assistant", an AI-based shopping tool, and is rolling out automated advertising solutions in a market dominated by TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.
CEO Bill Ready says the AI investments are beginning to pay off, pointing to a transformation of the platform into a shopping assistant for 600 million users. Pinterest is thus joining other technology players that have cut jobs to fund their transition to AI. Some analysts, however, warn of the risk that the AI narrative could be used to mask underlying structural difficulties.
Pinterest, Inc. (Pinterest) offers visual search and discovery platform. The Companyâs primary service, Pinterest, can be accessed through its mobile application or the Web. People use Pinterest to find ideas. As they browse Pinterest content, Pins, they fine-tune their tastes and find the idea. Users interact with the platform in multi-session journeys to find inspiration, curate their latest look, plan their next project and shop from brands. It has approximately 553 million monthly active users across the world. Content on Pinterest comes from a variety of sources, including retailers, brands, creators, publishers and users. It acquires that content via a range of methods, including product catalog uploads, direct publishing, and user curation. Content formats include images that allow the user to click into an idea to learn more, videos that provide the steps of an idea, and products that brands and merchants upload from catalogs.
