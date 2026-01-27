Pinterest has announced layoffs representing nearly 15% of its workforce and a reduction in its office space as part of a restructuring aimed at strengthening its artificial intelligence capabilities. The reorganization, expected to be completed by the end of September, will result in charges estimated at between $35m and $45m before tax. The company had around 4,500 employees in April 2023.



The move is part of a strategy to reallocate resources toward the development of AI-driven products and an overhaul of its sales and marketing divisions. Pinterest aims to integrate artificial intelligence across its services to offer more personalized content. It has notably launched the "Pinterest Assistant", an AI-based shopping tool, and is rolling out automated advertising solutions in a market dominated by TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.



CEO Bill Ready says the AI investments are beginning to pay off, pointing to a transformation of the platform into a shopping assistant for 600 million users. Pinterest is thus joining other technology players that have cut jobs to fund their transition to AI. Some analysts, however, warn of the risk that the AI narrative could be used to mask underlying structural difficulties.