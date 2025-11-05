Pinterest shares fell 18% on Tuesday after reporting quarterly results that fell short of EPS expectations and a cautious forecast for the rest of the year. The group announced adjusted EPS of 38 cents, compared with 42 cents expected by analysts. Revenue came in at $1.05bn, in line with expectations, up 17% y-o-y. Net income jumped to $92.1m, compared with $30.6m a year earlier.

For Q4, Pinterest forecasts revenues of between $1.31bn and $1.34bn. The midpoint of this range ($1.325bn) is slightly below Wall Street expectations of $1.34bn. The company also reported adjusted EBITDA of $306m, higher than the $295m anticipated. Revenue in North America reached $786m, below the projected $799m, while average revenue per user globally was $1.78, slightly down from the expected $1.79.

However, Pinterest exceeded expectations for its user base, reaching 600 million monthly active users, compared to the expected 590 million. CEO Bill Ready highlighted the progress made through investments in AI and product innovation, saying the platform has transformed into an AI-powered visual shopping assistant. This stockmarket decline comes as other tech giants such as Meta, Alphabet, and Amazon have recently posted strong results, driven by strong advertising sales growth.