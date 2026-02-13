The Pinterest's stock tumbled 16% in after-hours trading on Thursday after posting mixed quarterly results. Q4 EPS came in at $0.67, below the $0.69 expected according to the LSEG consensus. Revenue, at $1.32bn, matched expectations, however. For Q1, the group forecasts revenue of between $951m and $971m, below the $980m anticipated by analysts.



Sales growth remains solid, up 14% y-o-y. However, net profit collapsed to $277m, from $1.85bn a year earlier, when results were boosted by a one-off tax benefit. Adjusted EBITDA reached $541.5m, slightly below the $550m projected. In North America, revenue came in slightly above expectations, at $979m.



Despite what were seen as disappointing financial results, Pinterest posted a record audience of 619 million monthly active users, up 12% y-o-y and ahead of forecasts. Chief Executive Bill Ready welcomed the increase and said the company remained focused on execution and on transforming its commercial approach. In January, Pinterest cut fewer than 15% of its workforce and reduced its office footprint to reallocate resources to the development of AI-powered products, a strategic shift accompanied by an internal reorganisation marked by some labour tensions.