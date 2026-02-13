The Pinterest's stock tumbled 16% in after-hours trading on Thursday after posting mixed quarterly results. Q4 EPS came in at $0.67, below the $0.69 expected according to the LSEG consensus. Revenue, at $1.32bn, matched expectations, however. For Q1, the group forecasts revenue of between $951m and $971m, below the $980m anticipated by analysts.
Sales growth remains solid, up 14% y-o-y. However, net profit collapsed to $277m, from $1.85bn a year earlier, when results were boosted by a one-off tax benefit. Adjusted EBITDA reached $541.5m, slightly below the $550m projected. In North America, revenue came in slightly above expectations, at $979m.
Despite what were seen as disappointing financial results, Pinterest posted a record audience of 619 million monthly active users, up 12% y-o-y and ahead of forecasts. Chief Executive Bill Ready welcomed the increase and said the company remained focused on execution and on transforming its commercial approach. In January, Pinterest cut fewer than 15% of its workforce and reduced its office footprint to reallocate resources to the development of AI-powered products, a strategic shift accompanied by an internal reorganisation marked by some labour tensions.
Pinterest, Inc. (Pinterest) offers visual search and discovery platform. The Companyâ€™s primary service, Pinterest, can be accessed through its mobile application or the Web. People use Pinterest to find ideas. As they browse Pinterest content, Pins, they fine-tune their tastes and find the idea. Users interact with the platform in multi-session journeys to find inspiration, curate their latest look, plan their next project and shop from brands. It has approximately 553 million monthly active users across the world. Content on Pinterest comes from a variety of sources, including retailers, brands, creators, publishers and users. It acquires that content via a range of methods, including product catalog uploads, direct publishing, and user curation. Content formats include images that allow the user to click into an idea to learn more, videos that provide the steps of an idea, and products that brands and merchants upload from catalogs.
