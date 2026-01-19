Pizzorno Environnement Set to Sell 30.64% Stake to Paprec

The Pizzorno-Devalle family is considering exercising the first purchase option outlined in the shareholders' agreement signed with Paprec in November 2021. If the deal goes through, the family would sell 30.64% of Pizzorno Environnement's share capital to Paprec at a price of €62.50 per share.

Paprec would then become the majority shareholder, holding 50.64% of the company's capital and 50.02% of the voting rights. Meanwhile, the Pizzorno-Devalle family would retain its status as a key shareholder, keeping 21.18% of the capital and 30% of the voting rights, making it the group's second-largest shareholder. The company emphasizes that the family will remain "at the heart of this new project."