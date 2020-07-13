plan.com : Set to Transform the Telecoms Industry With the Launch of Cutting-Edge Business Connectivity Platform

my.plan offers never-before-seen functionality for real-time analysis, control and security

Leading technology and platform provider plan.com today announces the launch of my.plan – a first-of-its-kind platform for businesses to connect, configure and control all of their business communications in one place, and in real time.

Designed to operate seamlessly across devices, services and networks, my.plan combines more than two years of research and development, 50,000 man-hours and millions of data points from more than 150,000 customers and users, to deliver the ultimate connectivity solution for businesses across the UK.

With streamlined navigation, robust analytics and real-time insights never before available, my.plan is set to transform how businesses manage, control and optimise their workforce connectivity, from 1 employee to more than 10,000.

Among the key features of the new platform include:

In-depth reporting with insights so detailed a user can analyse every call, text or byte of data consumed on any device, at any time and in real time

Pinpoint location tracking, providing complete oversight from worker to workforce

Easy to use spend controls and productivity tools, along with device and security features to remove the threat of malicious content with the touch of a button

Robust enterprise-level features and support provided by the award-winning team at plan.com

Through the robust analytics and functionality of my.plan, businesses are also poised to realise far more than just clearer information about, and control of, their workforce’s mobile connectivity. Paired with more ability than ever before to manage costs, users will be able to harness insights to swiftly spotlight and address productivity issues and further enhance workforce efficiency. This represents a significant step forward in harnessing the power and potential of technology to drive business performance.

ABOUT PLAN.COM

From disruptive start-up to the UK’s fastest growing tech company, plan.com revolutionised the mobile industry with the introduction of our technology-led approach to business communications in 2014.

Today, we’ve set the standard for business communications with my.plan, the ultimate connectivity platform.

For more information visit www.plan.com

