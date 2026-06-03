Planisware has announced that its Board of Directors, meeting on June 2, unanimously decided to proceed with an immediate share capital reduction through the cancellation of 668,646 treasury shares, representing 0.95% of the share capital.
These shares were acquired between March 4 and April 15 under the share buyback program announced on March 3 by the AI-driven B2B SaaS (Software as a Service) platform provider.
Following this share cancellation, Planisware's share capital is now divided into 69,589,080 shares. The number of theoretical voting rights stands at 116,551,235, while the number of effective voting rights (excluding treasury shares) is 116,721,326.
Planisware is a leading business-to-business provider of innovative software-as-a-service (SaaS) in the growing market for project management solutions. The company's solutions enable organizations to cover the needs of strategic planning, project portfolio optimization, budget and cost management, capacity planning, resource management, risk management, etc.
Net sales break down by source of revenue between sales of SaaS subscriptions (47.3%), support and continuous improvement services (27%), maintenance services (9.6%), support subscriptions (5.9%), licences (3.8%) and other (6.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (48.7%), North America (43%) and other (8.3%).
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