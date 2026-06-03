Planisware cancels treasury shares

Planisware has announced that its Board of Directors, meeting on June 2, unanimously decided to proceed with an immediate share capital reduction through the cancellation of 668,646 treasury shares, representing 0.95% of the share capital.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/03/2026 at 01:14 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

These shares were acquired between March 4 and April 15 under the share buyback program announced on March 3 by the AI-driven B2B SaaS (Software as a Service) platform provider.



Following this share cancellation, Planisware's share capital is now divided into 69,589,080 shares. The number of theoretical voting rights stands at 116,551,235, while the number of effective voting rights (excluding treasury shares) is 116,721,326.