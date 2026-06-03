These shares were acquired between March 4 and April 15 under the share buyback program announced on March 3 by the AI-driven B2B SaaS (Software as a Service) platform provider.

Following this share cancellation, Planisware's share capital is now divided into 69,589,080 shares. The number of theoretical voting rights stands at 116,551,235, while the number of effective voting rights (excluding treasury shares) is 116,721,326.