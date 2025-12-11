Planisware has announced the opening of a new office and two data centers in Australia, marking a significant milestone in its international growth strategy and further strengthening its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region.

"The Australian market, particularly dynamic in the sectors of industry, healthcare, energy, and public services, represents a major opportunity for Planisware," explained the B2B SaaS platform company specializing in AI-based solutions.

Led by Cédric Bastien (who also serves as managing director in Singapore), the new office aims to enhance relationships with existing clients, accelerate local business development, and support Australian companies in managing their projects.

At the same time, Planisware will invest in the launch of two data centers with the goal of "delivering optimal performance and total data sovereignty to its clients, in compliance with the most stringent security standards."