America is having one of those weeks where everything looks fine, until you notice how tightly everyone is gripping the steering wheel. The U.S. economy keeps chugging along. Corporate earnings are still growing at a healthy pace. Artificial intelligence continues to attract money. And yet, almost everywhere you look, people are quietly buying insurance.

Gold just crossed $5,000 an ounce. Silver is at record highs. Shares of gold miners and critical metals companies are jumping. Even obscure corners of the mining world are suddenly fashionable again. Futures on Wall Street were slightly down this morning.

That nervousness has many parents. Start with politics, where unpredictability has become a policy stance. Donald Trump has recently shown he can dial things down, backing away from tariff threats against Europe over Greenland, for example. Markets welcomed the reminder that provocation doesn't always end in follow-through. But the relief fades quickly when the next headline arrives. Over the weekend, Trump warned Canada that it could face a 100% tariff if it deepens trade ties with China.

This kind of whiplash explains why investors hedge even while stocks hold up. Equity markets are down only modestly, and for the year they're still positive. That resilience reflects faith in earnings power, especially in the United States. Fourth-quarter profits are expected to rise more than 9% from a year earlier. This week alone, more than 100 S&P 500 companies report results, including four members of the so-called "Magnificent Seven": Apple, Microsoft, Meta, and Tesla.

These companies now carry an extra burden. It's no longer enough to talk about artificial intelligence; they have to prove it pays. With tech valuations already stretched, even a small disappointment - or vague guidance - could force investors to rethink a trade that has come to feel almost risk-free. Intel's recent plunge after forecasting weaker results was a reminder that faith can evaporate fast.

While stocks are still finding their balance, bonds are flashing yellow lights. U.S. Treasury markets are jittery, but Japan is where the real anxiety lives. The yen has been swinging wildly, at one point flirting with levels that raised intervention fears. A technical move by the New York Fed hinted at possible coordination with Japan - something not seen in 15 years. Japan's prime minister has openly talked about pushing back against speculation.

The worry isn't just about currency drama. It's about what happens if Japan's long-standing financial logic breaks. Rising yields, falling stocks, and a weakening yen - the so-called "Triple Yasu" - would signal deeper mistrust in policy. Japanese investors are among the largest holders of foreign bonds. If higher domestic rates pull that money home, global debt markets could feel it very quickly. The famous carry trade has many admirers, but it has even more enemies when it unwinds.

Back in the United States, domestic politics are adding friction of their own. Democrats are threatening to block funding legislation ahead of a January 30 deadline, raising the risk of a partial government shutdown. Protests over immigration enforcement in Minneapolis - following the death of a U.S. citizen - have drawn in major companies and forced a presidential response. Vice President JD Vance has called for greater cooperation with ICE, while Trump has ordered a review after what was described as a botched communication effort by federal agencies.

Nature, meanwhile, has joined the pile-on. A major winter storm has left more than a million households without power and canceled roughly 10,000 flights. Airlines are bracing for days of disruption.

Globally, the list of flashpoints keeps growing. China is continuing a high-level military purge, with its top-ranking officer reportedly under investigation. In the energy world, the U.S. is watching Iran closely, even as it pushes for lower oil prices and eyes Venezuela as a potential supply release valve. Trump wants gasoline at $50 a barrel and has urged American companies to invest heavily in Venezuelan oil after the removal of Nicolás Maduro - an ambitious plan that analysts say may still fall short.

Through all of this, central banks are trying very hard not to make things worse. The Federal Reserve begins its policy meeting this week, and markets overwhelmingly expect rates to stay put. After a series of quarter-point cuts late last year, officials are signaling patience. Fewer than two additional cuts are expected through the end of 2026. Inflation fears have cooled, but not disappeared. Adding intrigue is the open question of who Trump might nominate to replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is also facing a Justice Department probe.

So why haven't markets cracked? Because investors are making a calculated bet. The positives - economic resilience, AI-driven investment, strong corporate earnings, and a belief that political threats may soften in practice - are concrete. The negatives, for now, are mostly scenarios. Dangerous scenarios, yes, but still hypothetical.

