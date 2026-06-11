Plastivaloire joins Euronext Growth Paris this June 12

Plastivaloire has announced that the transfer of its shares from the Euronext Paris regulated market (Compartment C) to Euronext Growth Paris will take effect this June 12. The transfer was implemented by the Board of Directors following authorization granted by the General Shareholders Meeting on March 31.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/11/2026 at 01:22 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Plastivaloire's ISIN code will remain unchanged (FR0013252186), while its ticker symbol will change to ALPVL as of June 12. This move will allow the manufacturer of complex plastic parts to benefit from certain regulatory exemptions while maintaining access to the capital markets.



The company nevertheless intends to maintain a financial communication policy comparable to its current standards. Specifically, it will continue to publish quarterly revenue figures, apply IFRS standards for its consolidated financial statements, and comply with CSRD requirements regarding sustainability reporting.