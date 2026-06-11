Plastivaloire's ISIN code will remain unchanged (FR0013252186), while its ticker symbol will change to ALPVL as of June 12. This move will allow the manufacturer of complex plastic parts to benefit from certain regulatory exemptions while maintaining access to the capital markets.

The company nevertheless intends to maintain a financial communication policy comparable to its current standards. Specifically, it will continue to publish quarterly revenue figures, apply IFRS standards for its consolidated financial statements, and comply with CSRD requirements regarding sustainability reporting.