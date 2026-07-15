Plastivaloire returns to profit in the first half

The maker of complex plastic parts posted revenue of €352.7m in the first half of its 2025-2026 fiscal year, up 1.9% year over year, despite an economic and geopolitical backdrop that remains uncertain.

Driven by an improvement in gross margin and tight cost control, operating profitability improved, with an EBITDA margin of 9%, versus 8.6% a year earlier.



The group also returned to profit, posting net income of €2.8m, after a loss of €3.1m in the first half of the previous fiscal year.



Plastivaloire also generated positive free cash flow of €5.4m, while keeping net debt stable at €163.4m.



The group also said it has signed a new agreement with its financial partners, extending the maturity of its debt and

strengthening its financial flexibility.



For the rest of the fiscal year, Plastivaloire reaffirmed its target of revenue of around €690m, but prudently revised its EBITDA margin guidance, now expected between 8.5% and 9%, versus a previous target of 'around 9%'.



The group cited uncertainties tied to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East and inflationary pressures on raw materials, whose impact could temporarily weigh on profitability in the second half.