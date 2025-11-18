Plastivaloire shares fell on the Paris Stock Exchange on Tuesday, succumbing to profit-taking despite the release of robust, if unsurprising, annual revenue figures.

Shortly before 12:30 pm, shares in the manufacturer of plastic components for consumer goods were down 2.4%, while the broader Paris market retreated by 1.2%.

The group reported late Monday a revenue of 169.5 million euros for the fourth quarter of 2024-2025, covering July to September, marking a 0.7% increase (+2.5% at constant exchange rates). This performance brings the company's annual revenue to 703.1 million euros, essentially flat compared to the previous year (-0.1%) but above the revised target set at the end of August 2025, which was around 690 million euros.

In a press release, Plastivaloire highlighted that its business was dynamic in the second half of the year, benefiting from the ramp-up of new programs in what it described as a "still complex" environment for the automotive industry.

The company also reaffirmed its goal of achieving an annual EBITDA margin above 8%, as previously stated in August.

Following the announcement, analysts at TP ICAP Midcap, who maintain a "hold" rating on the stock, praised a "very solid year-end," underscored by strong fourth-quarter revenue that allowed the group to exceed its forecasts.

"The group's automotive business in Europe was particularly impressive, thanks to recent product launches," noted the brokerage firm.

Despite surging 74% from its April lows, the stock experienced some profit-taking on Tuesday.