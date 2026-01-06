In just a few months and two military operations, Donald Trump has reshaped the balance of power.

It is a photo that reads like a warning released by the White House: Donald Trump climbing steps and staring into the camera, with the acronym FAFO as the caption. FAFO stands for "Fuck Around and Find Out". A warning, and at the same time a reply to those who think that Donald Trump is all rhetoric, that he brandishes plenty of threats but rarely follows through.

Because it seems to directly echo another acronym floated around a lot in recent months: TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out). An expression that emerged last spring to describe Donald Trump's handling of tariffs.

Since then, there have been two military operations showing that he does not hesitate to go all the way: "Midnight Hammer" - the bombings of Iranian nuclear facilities last June - and "Absolute Resolve" - the capture of Nicolás Maduro in Caracas. The Venezuelan president, whose behavior in recent weeks - images of him roaming Caracas and dancing, imitating Trump - is said to have been the final straw that pushed Donald Trump to launch the operation, according to The New York Times.

A country respected again

Donald Trump has an obsession: making America a country that is "respected again", a line he repeats often. Implicitly, he argues that the decisions of the leaders who preceded him weakened the United States, undermining its credibility in the eyes of other major powers.

If you trace the thread of the twenty-first century, it is not wrong to say that China or Russia advanced in the face of Western weakness, caught up in its own internal divisions and attached to a respect of international law.

In this analysis, there is one key date: 2013. That year, Bashar al-Assad used chemical weapons against his own population. An act that then President Barack Obama himself defined as a red line: although he ultimately chose not to bomb the Syrian regime.

If we move down this thread, if we are soon approaching four years of war in Ukraine, it is because Vladimir Putin has not faced much resistance since coming to power. First, when he invaded Georgia in 2008, then annexed Crimea in 2014. Donald Trump also often says the war in Ukraine "should never have happened", and that Putin would not have invaded Ukraine had he been president. In other words, he would not have dared.

Even if history cannot be rewritten, we may note that Joe Biden's statements in the weeks leading up to February 24, 2022 - he said that the US would not send troops to Ukraine - were perceived as a green light in Moscow.

Today, the first reaction to the American operation is to say it is a blank check for China and Russia, if they decide to do the same in their own spheres of influence.

The Taiwanese, by contrast, believe that this episode strengthens them in the face of China's desire to retake control of the island. Because it is a reminder of American military superiority, but also because it shows the United States' determination to defend its interests. I do not know how much of this argument is wishful thinking, but the idea is an interesting one. The next step is to determine how vital Taiwan is to the United States.

America First?

Donald Trump's second term, in any case, marks a real shift. Since 2016 he has championed an "America First" agenda: rejecting foreign military interventions, those "endless wars" in the Middle East that have cost American taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars, in order to focus on domestic issues. A line that cements the MAGA (Make America Great Again) base.

And ultimately, voters are far more sensitive to economic concerns than to foreign-policy issues. George H. Bush managed to oust Manuel Noriega from Panama in 1990 and then won the Gulf War in 1991, although he was still defeated by Bill Clinton in 1992.

Today, Donald Trump has fallen sharply in the polls since taking office. And it is on economic questions that the American president is expected to deliver, as affordability has established itself as the main theme in the campaign for the November 2026 midterms.

Although he is likely playing more for his place in history than for the next election. He will turn 80 in June and cannot run again in 2028. However, in contrast, he can profoundly change the face of the American continent and beyond. He has taken control of Venezuela, and one can imagine he may now press his advantage, to bring down the Cuban regime, or even the Iranian regime.

The United States in charge

According to a British intelligence report seen by The Times, Ayatollah Khamenei is said to have implemented an evacuation plan to Russia. This comes as new protests have broken out in the country and Donald Trump has said that Iran would be hit "very hard" if the regime kills demonstrators. The State Department went further in its warning by posting, on its X account in Farsi, a photo of Donald Trump following the Venezuela operation, with this caption: "President Trump is a man of action. If you didn't know, now you know."

What is striking is the speed of the changes. And not simply because Operation "Absolute Resolve" (the capture of Maduro) was carried out in just five hours. In a little over six months and just two military operations - in Iran and in Venezuela - Donald Trump has acquired leverage and a capacity to act on the rest of the world that are fairly unprecedented in history. From now on, no one can simply brush aside his threats, whether over Greenland or elsewhere. "I run the country and the world," he told The Atlantic magazine last April.

In Venezuela, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez has taken over from Maduro, and the chavista regime is still in place, but it is indeed the United States that is pulling the levers. "We are going to run Venezuela," Trump said Saturday at the press conference at Mar-a-Lago, before confirming Sunday aboard Air Force One: "we are in charge".