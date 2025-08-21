Eni has announced that its subsidiary Plenitude will be the main sponsor of La Vuelta 2025 for the fourth consecutive year, also confirming its status as Official Energy Partner.



The company will provide charging for the electric vehicles used by the organization throughout the 21 stages, from Turin to Madrid.



La Vuelta, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary, will take place from August 23 to September 14, 2025, covering 3,151 kilometers between Italy, France, and Spain.



Plenitude continues to sponsor the white jersey, awarded to the best rider under 26, symbolizing support for the new generation of cyclists.



The company also announces the return of Oscar Freire, three-time world champion and former Vuelta stage winner, as ambassador.