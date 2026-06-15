Plunging Oil Prices Spark Aggressive Rally on Wall Street

Buoyed by an overnight U.S.-Iran agreement that sent crude prices tumbling, Wall Street has kicked off the week with significant momentum. The rally comes ahead of the Federal Reserve's first monetary policy meeting under the leadership of its new Chair, Kevin Warsh. Nearly ninety minutes into the session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 1.1% at 51,790, the S&P 500 has gained 1.5% to reach 7,545, and the Nasdaq-100 is surging 2.5% to 30,380.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/15/2026 at 10:56 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

U.S.-Iran Deal Triggers Slump in Oil Prices...



"Market sentiment improved after U.S. and Iranian officials announced they had reached a tentative agreement aimed at ending current tensions," noted Tony Sage, CEO of Critical Metals.



While currently only an agreement in principle, with the formal signing scheduled for next Friday in Geneva, the deal is theoretically expected to allow for the rapid restoration of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil transit.



"Oil prices have dropped to their lowest levels in several months as geopolitical concerns fade," highlighted Stefan Arsenovic, founder and CEO of Eleonex, as WTI crude now trades around $80 per barrel.



"Further progress in implementing the agreement could maintain downward pressure on prices," the executive added, though he cautioned that "any setback in the upcoming steps could trigger a trend reversal and send prices back up."



...Overshadowing Weak U.S. Economic Data



This favorable geopolitical backdrop has effectively eclipsed a disappointing New York Fed manufacturing index released before the opening bell. The index came in at just 5.70 for the current month, well below the expected 13.20 and the 19.60 level recorded in May.



In another lackluster indicator, U.S. industrial production grew by only 0.1% in May, missing the consensus forecast of a 0.2% increase, following a 0.9% rise in April compared to the previous month.



According to the Federal Reserve, which publishes these figures, the capacity utilization rate in U.S. industry edged up 0.1 percentage points to 76.2% in May. This remains 3.2 points below its long-term average for the 1972-2025 period.



A flurry of other macroeconomic data is expected this week in the U.S., including import prices, housing starts, retail sales, and the Conference Board's leading indicators.



Kevin Warsh Faces High Expectations This Week



Nevertheless, investor attention this week is primarily focused on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, the first under the tenure of new Chair Kevin Warsh, with the policy statement due on Wednesday.



"The FOMC will maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 3.50%-3.75%," predicted Francois Rimeu, senior strategist at Credit Mutuel AM, ahead of the two-day meeting.



The strategist pointed to a context where PCE inflation accelerated to 3.8% year-on-year in April and the labor market continues to show robust job creation, making it difficult to justify a rate cut.



"The new Chair, Kevin Warsh, could nonetheless maintain a dovish bias, supported by a more favorable forward-looking view of inflation: disinflation linked to productivity gains and the fading effects of tariffs," he suggested.



Wall Street Corporate Highlights...



In corporate news, Ferrari shares are up 5.2%. Beyond the favorable environment for the automotive sector, the Italian brand is being supported by a rating upgrade from Morgan Stanley, which moved from "neutral" to "overweight."



Also in focus, Tripadvisor is jumping 6.8% following an agreement in which the online travel booking company will sell TheFork, its European restaurant reservation platform, to American Express (+3.6%).



Conversely, Fox Corporation is cratering 17.6% after the media group announced a deal to acquire the streaming content specialist Roku in a transaction valued at $22bn.