Buoyed by an overnight US-Iran agreement that sent crude prices tumbling, Wall Street has kicked off the week with a good momentum. The rally comes ahead of the Federal Reserve's first monetary policy meeting under the leadership of its new Chair, Kevin Warsh. Nearly ninety minutes into the session, the Dow Jones is up 1.1% at 51,790, the S&P 500 has gained 1.5% to reach 7,545, and the Nasdaq-100 is climbing 2.5% to 30,380.

US-Iran Deal Triggers Slump in Oil Prices...



"Market sentiment improved after US and Iranian officials announced they had reached a tentative agreement aimed at ending current tensions," noted Tony Sage, CEO of Critical Metals.



While currently only an agreement in principle, with the official signing scheduled for next Friday in Geneva, the deal should theoretically allow for the rapid restoration of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil transport.



"Oil prices have dropped to their lowest levels in several months as geopolitical concerns fade," highlighted Stefan Arsenovic, founder and CEO of Eleonex, as WTI crude now hovers around $80 per barrel.



"Further progress in implementing the agreement could maintain downward pressure on prices," the executive added, though he cautioned that "any setback in the upcoming steps could trigger a trend reversal and push prices back up."



...Overshadowing Weak US Economic Data



This favorable geopolitical backdrop has overshadowed a disappointing Empire State Manufacturing Index, released before the opening bell. The New York Fed's manufacturing gauge came in at just 5.70 for the current month, well below the expected 13.20 and down from May's reading of 19.60.



In another lackluster indicator for the day, US industrial production grew by only 0.1% in May. This compared to a 0.2% increase expected by the consensus and followed a 0.9% month-over-month rise in April.



According to the Federal Reserve, which published the data, the capacity utilization rate in the US industrial sector edged up 0.1 percentage point to 76.2% in May. This level remains 3.2 points below its long-term average for the 1972-2025 period.



A flurry of other macroeconomic data is expected from the US this week, including import prices, housing starts, retail sales, and the Conference Board's leading indicators.



Kevin Warsh in the Spotlight This Week



Nevertheless, investor attention this week is primarily focused on the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, the first under the tenure of new Chair Kevin Warsh, with the policy statement due on Wednesday.



"The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 3.50%-3.75%," predicted Francois Rimeu, senior strategist at Credit Mutuel AM, ahead of the two-day meeting.



Rimeu pointed to a context where PCE inflation accelerated to 3.8% year-over-year in April and the labor market continues to show robust job creation, making it difficult to justify a rate cut.



"The new Chair, Kevin Warsh, could nonetheless maintain a dovish bias, supported by a more favorable forward-looking view of inflation: disinflation linked to productivity gains and the fading effects of tariffs," he suggested.



Wall Street Corporate News...



In corporate news, Ferrari shares rose 5.2%. Beyond the favorable environment for the automotive sector, the Italian brand was supported by a rating upgrade from Morgan Stanley, which moved from "neutral" to "overweight."



Also in focus, Tripadvisor jumped 6.8% following an agreement in which the online travel booking company will sell TheFork, its European restaurant reservation platform, to American Express (+3.6%).



Conversely, Fox Corporation plummeted 17.6% after the media group announced a deal to acquire the streaming content specialist Roku in a transaction valued at $22bn.