Pluxee has announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of ProEves, an Indian company specializing in employee benefits for childcare, which will enable it to strengthen its multi-benefit offering in this market.



It says that this acquisition will enable Pluxee to strengthen its position by allowing companies to offer benefits that promote gender equality and work-life balance in India.



The transaction, which is fully financed by available resources and has no significant impact on debt, will make a positive contribution to Pluxee's organic growth in total revenue and recurring EBITDA from FY 2026 onwards.