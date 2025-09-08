The two main meal voucher issuers, Edenred and Pluxee, saw their share prices fall sharply on Monday morning, with Edenred down 6% and Pluxee down nearly 7%. The reason: political uncertainty surrounding a much-anticipated reform of meal vouchers, which could once again be delayed. To make matters worse, the Turkish antitrust authority has opened an investigation into these two French companies.

The market's reaction follows the prospect of a vote of confidence by French MPs, which complicates the legislative calendar and threatens to delay the adoption of the meal voucher reform presented at the end of June. This project, which has been in the works for two years now, has already been postponed several times due to changes in government.

The announcement of a possible further delay is weighing heavily on the share prices of Edenred and Pluxee, both of which are heavily exposed to this market which is worth over €10bn.

On June 25, 2025, the Ministry of Trade outlined the main points of the reform. The aim is to simplify, modernize, and expand the use of meal vouchers, which are currently used by more than 5.5 million employees at 243,000 merchants. Edenred and Pluxee shares jumped more than 10% in a matter of days.

A long-awaited reform

Since 2022, meal vouchers can be used to pay for all food products, even those that are not immediately consumable (pasta, rice, etc.). This option, introduced on an exceptional basis, was due to end in 2026. The reform plans to make it permanent from January 1, 2027. The bill also plans to allow the use of meal vouchers on Sundays, which is currently only permitted in a very few cases. However, public holidays would remain excluded. Even today, a quarter of vouchers are still issued in paper format. The reform aims to phase them out completely by 2027, in favor of digital formats (cards, apps).

These changes, which have been welcomed by both users and retailers alike, still need to be voted on by Parliament. However, the current political tensions could delay their adoption or even compromise certain measures. This has caused nervousness among investors, who are concerned about the fading prospects for growth in a market considered strategic for Edenred and Pluxee.

Litigation in Turkey

This morning, the Turkish competition authorities announced the opening of an investigation into Edenred, Pluxee, Multinet, and Setcard on suspicion of collusion in the meal voucher market. They are suspected of having coordinated their bids and exchanged sensitive information. This is not the first time that the two companies have had run-ins with the Turkish antitrust authorities: a case dating back to 2010 is still pending appeal. The Turkish market, hit by hyperinflation, is not one of the major contributors to the companies' revenues.