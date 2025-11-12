Pluxee has announced that it is considering legal action in Brazil against recently introduced measures regarding the Worker Food Program (PAT), specifically targeting merchant commission rates, reimbursement timelines, and the handling of meal vouchers.

The group has expressed concern that "such provisions could jeopardize the sustainability of the PAT, notably by increasing the risk of misuse, non-compliance, and creating an unbalanced credit position, particularly with public sector clients."

The measures announced by the Brazilian government, which could take effect in no less than 90 days, would, according to Pluxee, undermine private commercial relationships and restrict issuers' ability to innovate and remain competitive.

Once the decree is published and taking into account the transition period, Pluxee will conduct a thorough analysis of the potential financial implications, as well as the associated mitigation plan, and will communicate further details in due course.