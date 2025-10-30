Pluxee reports adjusted net income that is up 8.4% to €221m for FY 2025, with a recurring EBITDA margin of 36.6%, i.e. up 230bp organically, well above its target of +150bp.



At €1.29bn, total revenue grew by 10.6% organically, including operating revenue of €1.12bn, up 10.3% organically, driven by strong growth in its employee benefits business.



On this occasion, Pluxee announced a dividend of €0.38 per ordinary share for the past financial year, up 9%, as well as the launch of a €100m share buyback program reflecting its confidence in its prospects.



It is targeting high single-digit organic growth in total revenue and a 100bp increase in its recurring EBITDA margin in FY 2026, as well as a recurring cash conversion rate of over 80% on average over three years.