Published on 11/17/2025 at 01:47 am EST - Modified on 11/17/2025 at 03:05 am EST

Following the publication of a decree introducing changes to Brazil's Workers' Food Program (PAT), and after assessing the financial implications, Pluxee has announced a downward revision of its targets.

For the 2026 fiscal year, the employee benefits and engagement solutions provider now expects total revenue to remain stable--rather than achieving previously anticipated "high-single digit" organic growth. The company also foresees only a slight organic expansion in its recurring EBITDA margin, compared to its earlier forecast of a 100 basis point increase.

Despite these adjustments, Pluxee confirms its guidance for an average recurring cash conversion rate of around 80% for the 2024 to 2026 fiscal years.

While significant uncertainties remain regarding the measures announced by the Brazilian government, Pluxee has decided, for now, to rely on the most adverse assumptions, while incorporating mitigation actions.

If the announced measures and timetable are fully confirmed, the group would continue to be impacted during the first half of 2027. Pluxee expects to return to a sustainable and profitable growth trajectory from the second half of 2027 onwards.