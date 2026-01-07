Pluxee Posts 9% Organic Revenue Growth in First Quarter
Pluxee reported total revenue of €308 million for the first quarter of its 2026 fiscal year, up 6.6% on a reported basis and 9% organically, "confirming a robust growth momentum."
Operational revenue reached €268 million, reflecting organic growth of 9.1%, including an 11.6% increase in the employee benefits business, "supported by a solid business volume trajectory, combined with a slight improvement in the take-up rate."
The group also highlighted ongoing execution of its M&A strategy, "marked by the completion of the acquisitions of Skipr in Belgium and France and ProEves in India, as well as a strong and diversified pipeline of opportunities."
Pluxee confirmed all of its targets for fiscal 2026, including stable total revenue, a slight organic decline in float-derived revenue, and a modest increase in the recurring EBITDA margin.