Pluxee Posts 9% Organic Revenue Growth in First Quarter

Pluxee reported total revenue of €308 million for the first quarter of its 2026 fiscal year, up 6.6% on a reported basis and 9% organically, "confirming a robust growth momentum."

Published on 01/07/2026

"This performance was driven by the strong trajectory of operational revenue from the employee benefits business and continued strong growth in float-derived revenue (+8.5% organically)," the group explained.



Operational revenue reached €268 million, reflecting organic growth of 9.1%, including an 11.6% increase in the employee benefits business, "supported by a solid business volume trajectory, combined with a slight improvement in the take-up rate."



The group also highlighted ongoing execution of its M&A strategy, "marked by the completion of the acquisitions of Skipr in Belgium and France and ProEves in India, as well as a strong and diversified pipeline of opportunities."



Pluxee confirmed all of its targets for fiscal 2026, including stable total revenue, a slight organic decline in float-derived revenue, and a modest increase in the recurring EBITDA margin.