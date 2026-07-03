Pluxee reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance, the stock gains +6%

Total third-quarter revenue (ended late May) fell 3% on an organic basis (-10% quarter-on-quarter), due to the recessionary impact on the Brazilian real (around €10m) and the European macroeconomic backdrop, according to Jefferies.

The analyst notes that it nevertheless beat market expectations by 4%, even if this result is mainly due to a more favorable currency effect and resilient float income (+2% quarter-on-quarter).



Jefferies therefore believes the third-quarter beat is mainly due to the smoothing of the regulatory impact on the Brazilian real and favorable FX trends, notably the accounting treatment of Turkish hyperinflation, which supported organic growth.



By contrast, according to Jefferies, the unfavorable macroeconomic environment in Central Europe and challenges tied to public-interest contracts weighed on growth.



Oddo BHF also believes Pluxee's third-quarter release topped expectations despite a difficult backdrop (regulation in Brazil and an unfavorable macroeconomic environment in continental Europe), with the outperformance versus its estimates mainly coming from continental Europe (-3.2% organic growth in operating revenue versus -5.0% expected by Oddo BHF).



Total third-quarter revenue came in at €312m, 4% higher than the previous quarter's result (€299m/-4%) and Jefferies' estimate (€281m/-10%).



Oddo BHF also says in its report that organic growth in operating revenue (that is, excluding financial income related to investing funds) came in at -4.1% for the quarter, also beating the consensus (-5.1%).



According to the analyst, this performance reflects the impact within the 'Employee Benefits' business (-2.6% organic) of the regulatory change in Brazil in effect since late February and the current macroeconomic backdrop in continental Europe, as well as negative organic growth (-14.3%) in the 'Other Products and Services' segment, due to a temporarily unfavorable situation for public benefits in continental Europe.



Jefferies also notes that Pluxee reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance (end-August), targeting stable organic growth in total revenue, a slight improvement in the EBITDA margin and a recurring cash conversion rate of around 80% (24-26 average).



According to the analyst, to reach these targets, Pluxee could post an organic revenue decline of up to 12% in the fourth quarter, while its second-half margin could fall by 200 basis points to 34.8%, versus forecasts of -7% and 36.5%, respectively.



Jefferies expects an organic revenue decline of 10%, to €316m, or 3% below its forecast, and EBITDA of €222m (37.2%), down 3%



Beyond fiscal 2025-26, Oddo BHF says in its report that Pluxee confirmed that the recently announced measures and timetable in Brazil, if fully confirmed, would continue to affect the business in the first half of 2026-27, with the group expecting a return to a path of profitable, sustainable growth from the second half of 2026-27.



Oddo BHF likes Pluxee's profile of sustained growth and the operational improvements expected in the years ahead, as well as M&A opportunities, but near-term regulatory developments (notably in Brazil and France) remain the main threat to the investment case.



The valuation, based on a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.8x for calendar year 2027, implies a 30% discount versus its main competitor, Edenred, according to Oddo BHF estimates.