Point72 Asset Management LP, acting on behalf of clients and funds, has informed the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) that on November 24 it fell below the 5% ownership threshold in Soitec, now holding 4.95% of the semiconductor materials group's share capital and 3.87% of its voting rights.

This crossing of the threshold is the result of a decrease in the number of Soitec shares held by assimilation. On this occasion, Point72 Asset Management LLC also individually fell below the same threshold.