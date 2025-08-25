On Friday, in a positive session for most financial markets, marked by Jerome Powell's speech, conversely Polish stocks fell by over 4.5%. When a single country's stockmarket falls like this, the government is never far behind.

In a highly anticipated speech in Jackson Hole on Friday, Jerome Powell opened the door wide to a Fed rate cut in September. This more dovish stance than expected enabled indices to close up. However, amid all the green lights flashing on our screens, one index was clearly in the red: the WIG20, Poland's main index.

Polish stocks fell by more than 4.5%. The reason is simple: the government is planning to raise corporate tax on banks to 30% in 2026, from 19% currently, in order to finance increased defense spending.

This announcement is all the more significant given that the banking sector is the main component of the WIG20. Specifically, the Polish Ministry of Finance plans to increase the tax rate on banks to 30% in 2026, then reduce it to 26% in 2027 and finally to 23% in 2028.

According to estimates by Michal Konarski, an analyst at MBank SA, Polish banks' profits will fall by 16% in 2026, 9% in 2027 and 3% in 2028.

Like the rest of the sector in Europe, Polish banks had enjoyed a solid year on the stockmarket so far, buoyed by strong earnings momentum.

Despite Friday's decline, the WIG20 remains the best-performing European index in 2025, with a gain of 33%.