Polar Capital LLP, acting on behalf of funds under its management, has notified the AMF that it surpassed the 5% threshold of MedinCell's share capital on January 22, following the purchase of shares on the market.

The declarant specified that it holds, on behalf of the aforementioned funds, 1,669,801 MedinCell shares representing an equal number of voting rights, which corresponds to 5.01% of the capital and 3.81% of the voting rights of this pharmaceutical company.