MedinCell S.A. is a pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas, combining its proprietary BEPO® technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. The BEPO® technology allows the regular delivery of a drug at optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. The first treatment based on BEPO® technology, intended for the treatment of schizophrenia, was approved by the FDA in April 2023, and is now distributed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY® (BEPO® technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeqTM). As of March 31, 2025, the company had a portfolio of 2 products in phase III clinical development and 3 products in preclinical development.