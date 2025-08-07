Nationalist historian Karol Nawrocki has just been elected president of Poland. Barely sworn in, he is already attacking Prime Minister Donald Tusk. This is an opportunity to look back at the division of power in Poland and the political and economic consequences of the standoff that is looming between the country's two strongmen.

Karol Nawrocki has just been sworn in before Parliament and moved into the presidential palace. A historian, amateur boxer, former hooligan and known for his numerous scandals, he had never set foot in politics before being propelled to prominence by the nationalist party. His profile was chosen for its appeal to a section of right-wing youth.

Last October, no one knew anything about him when he announced his candidacy. His campaign echoed themes heard before the US elections, as he is, unsurprisingly, an admirer of Donald Trump.

But Karol Nawrocki chooses his Donalds, and he definitely prefers the American one to the Polish one, with Tusk prime minister since the end of 2023.

On June 1, Nawrocki was narrowly elected with 50.89% of the vote against Rafal Trzaskowski, the liberal mayor of Warsaw and a member of Donald Tusk's party. The election illustrated the extent of the political divide in Poland. Some spoke more of a referendum on Donald Tusk's policies and the EU than a presidential election.

Donald Tusk and his pro-European stance

Having come to power thanks to an alliance of left-wing and centrist parties, Donald Tusk promised to restore judicial independence, which had been weakened by his nationalist predecessors. In short, the first part of his term was marked by pro-European policies, institutional reconstruction, and economic modernization through the largest investment program in the country's history. Thanks to his policies, the EU released no less than €137bn in frozen subsidies to Poland.

A power-sharing arrangement conducive to a standoff

In Poland, the president and prime minister share executive power. The president, who is elected by the people, is the head of the armed forces and can veto any law passed by parliament. He also conducts foreign policy, which influences the country's position on the war in Ukraine. Karol Nawrocki supports Ukraine against Russia, but has been vocal in his criticism of Volodymyr Zelensky and, above all, of the million Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

The prime minister, chosen by a parliamentary majority, heads the government, manages day-to-day affairs, and sits on the European Council alongside the 26 other leaders of the bloc.

Karol Nawrocki succeeds Andrzej Duda, who is also a member of the nationalist-conservative party and who had significantly slowed down the parliamentary majority's agenda. But this cohabitation is not expected to resemble the previous one.

Karol Nawrocki arrives with fresh legitimacy, a forthright stance against the majority coalition and the stated ambition of preparing his party's return to power in the 2027 legislative elections.

The three-party coalition supporting Donald Tusk had designed its reforms counting on a favorable president. Faced with repeated presidential vetoes, internal divisions could erupt. The withdrawal of a single party would bring down the government and trigger early elections. This would considerably hamper the constitutional crisis in Poland.

However, Nawrocki was elected by the smallest of margins: systematic obstruction could also backfire on his party in the run-up to the 2027 parliamentary elections.