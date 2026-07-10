Polycab India Limited is benefiting from strong industrial demand, although premium valuations demand continued delivery.

Published on 07/10/2026 at 05:58 am EDT - Modified on 07/10/2026 at 07:03 am EDT

Infrastructure spending in India is turning electrical hardware into dependable growth engines.

CRISIL Ratings expects the organized Indian cables and wires industry, which is already sitting on a revenue base of about 1 trillion Indian Rupees (c. USD 10.5bn), to jump a further 30% in FY 27. This growth results from relentless demand across both renewable energy, housing, power grids and real estate.

Feeding directly into this outlook, India’s latest budget bumped government capex to INR 12.2 tn (4.4% of GDP) for FY27, marking a 10-year high for government infrastructure spending. It is also 10% higher than the INR 11.1tn budgeted in FY 26.

Polycab, which is India’s largest wires and cables manufacturer with around a 31% share of the organized domestic market, is well placed to benefit from these industry tailwinds. This playbook is already showing up on the company's latest financials.

Demand stays strong

Revenue increased 28.9% y/y to INR 288.8bn in FY 26 from INR 224.1bn in FY 25. Strong performance in the Wires & Cables (W&C) and Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) segments drove FY 26 sales momentum.

The W&C segment remained the key growth driver, with revenue rising 33% y/y to INR 251.8bn in FY 26 from INR 188.9bn in FY 25. This spike was backed by healthy growth across both retail distribution and institutional markets.

FMEG revenue increased 25% y/y to INR 20.7bn in FY 26 from INR 16.5bn in FY 25, fueled by distribution expansion and strategic initiatives such as business restructuring and channel expansion. Strong growth in solar products further supported performance, with this category emerging as the largest within the segment.

EBITDA grew faster than revenue, increasing by 35% y/y to INR 40.1bn in FY 26 from INR 29.6bn in FY 25, thereby expanding the EBITDA margin to 13.9% in FY 26 from 13.2% in FY 25. Margin expansion was supported by improved operating leverage and efficiency initiatives.

As a result, net profit increased to INR 27.1bn in FY 26 from INR 20.5bn in FY 25, up 32% y/y, while the net profit margin improved to 9.4% in FY 26 from 9.1% in FY 25. The stronger profitability was supported by an EBITDA margin expansion.

Cash generation proved to be a brighter spot. Free cash flow improved big-time to INR 23.3bn in FY 26 from INR 8.5bn in FY 25, as operating cash flow more than doubled to INR 38.1bn in FY 26 from INR 18.1bn in FY 25.

The fine line

The stock has risen by 35.1% over the past 12 months. At INR 9,074, it remains just over 10% below its 52-week high of INR 10,126, indicating that much of the positive sentiment around the business already appears to be priced into the stock.

This optimism is also reflected in its valuation. The stock is trading at a FY 27e P/E of 42.8x, above its 3-year average of 40.0x, indicating that the market is pricing in growth.

The Street generally likes the stock, with 22 of 30 analysts having Buy ratings, while the other eight are on Hold. Their average target price of INR 9,532 implies 5.1% upside potential at present, indicating that analysts expect further gains as the company continues to execute its growth initiatives.

Tough spots

Commodity price movements will remain the primary near-term risk to earnings, as higher copper and aluminum prices could increase input costs. Moreover, lower exports within the W&C segment could continue to weigh on revenue. Additionally, successfully executing Project Spring, the company's FY 30 growth and transformation strategy, will be critical to supporting medium-term growth momentum.