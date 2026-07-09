The German group delivered 122,306 vehicles over the first six months of the year, a 16% drop from the same period a year earlier. The brand attributes the weaker performance to the end of production of the combustion-engine 718, strong demand recorded for the all-electric Macan in the first half of 2025, and the removal of tax incentives for electric and hybrid vehicles in the United States.
On the positive side, the 911 range continued to benefit from strong demand, with deliveries up 19%. Geographically, the decline reached 13% in North America, which remains the group's largest market with 37,712 vehicles delivered. In Germany, deliveries totaled 14,938 units, down 6%. The drop was even sharper in Europe (excluding Germany), down 14% for a total of 30,278 units. In China, the fall was 32%, to 14,501 vehicles, and in the Overseas and emerging markets region, the decline was 18%, to 24,877 vehicles.
For AlphaValue, this release increases the likelihood that the company will deliver profitability at the low end of its targets for fiscal 2026, namely between 5.5% and 7.5%. Analysts see a risk of a profit warning if additional restructuring measures are announced, or if second-half volumes disappoint, particularly in China.
Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG (Porsche AG) is a Germany-based luxury automotive manufacturers company. The Company is engaged in performing development work and design engineering, including vehicle and engine construction. The Company sells vehicles in more than 120 countries worldwide through a network of more than 900 dealerships. In addition to its core product portfolio, it offers vehicle leasing and financing, flexible mobility solutions and various after-sales products and services.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.