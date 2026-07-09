Porsche AG reports a decline in first-half sales volumes

Porsche AG is giving up a bit of ground on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (-0.56%, to €45.87) after reporting a decline in sales over the first half, driven by several factors.

The German group delivered 122,306 vehicles over the first six months of the year, a 16% drop from the same period a year earlier. The brand attributes the weaker performance to the end of production of the combustion-engine 718, strong demand recorded for the all-electric Macan in the first half of 2025, and the removal of tax incentives for electric and hybrid vehicles in the United States.



On the positive side, the 911 range continued to benefit from strong demand, with deliveries up 19%.

Geographically, the decline reached 13% in North America, which remains the group's largest market with 37,712 vehicles delivered. In Germany, deliveries totaled 14,938 units, down 6%. The drop was even sharper in Europe (excluding Germany), down 14% for a total of 30,278 units. In China, the fall was 32%, to 14,501 vehicles, and in the Overseas and emerging markets region, the decline was 18%, to 24,877 vehicles.



For AlphaValue, this release increases the likelihood that the company will deliver profitability at the low end of its targets for fiscal 2026, namely between 5.5% and 7.5%. Analysts see a risk of a profit warning if additional restructuring measures are announced, or if second-half volumes disappoint, particularly in China.