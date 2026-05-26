Long perceived as the German Ferrari, Porsche is currently navigating a more challenging phase. While it remains one of the world's most powerful automotive brands, the market is questioning its ability to sustainably maintain margins in a tightening luxury automotive sector.

Since its initial public offering by Volkswagen on September 29, 2022, the stock has plummeted by 45%. The narrative pitched to investors was that of a group capable of combining growth, scarcity and profitability. Three years down the line, Porsche remains highly profitable, although the market is still hesitating. Is it a premium luxury play or simply a cyclical automaker that is better positioned than its peers?

Pitched between Ferrari and Mercedes

Porsche occupies a unique position in the automotive landscape. The group sells about 300,000 vehicles annually, far below the volumes of BMW or Mercedes, although significantly above premium luxury players like Ferrari.

This is precisely what complicates the investment case. Porsche benefits from an exceptional brand image, anchored by the 911. However, a large portion of its volumes relies on the Cayenne and Macan SUVs. Consequently, the group is more exposed to economic cycles than an ultra-exclusive player like Ferrari. The German manufacturer combines the characteristics of a luxury brand with those of a traditional industrial automaker.

The Chinese engine stalls

The primary issue stems from China. Porsche long enjoyed very strong pricing power there, although the Chinese premium market is slowing down, and local manufacturers are making rapid strides in the electric vehicle segment.

Analysts are now pointing to a loss of market share in the country. They estimate that Porsche could continue to suffer long-term headwinds in China, despite the strength of its brand.

This pressure fundamentally alters the group's financial equation. Porsche was long viewed as a manufacturer capable of preserving its margins thanks to its product mix and wealthy clientele. Today, the market is beginning to doubt the sustainability of this model in the face of intensifying competition.

Electrification complicates the equation

Porsche was nevertheless a pioneer in luxury electrification with the Taycan. The group is aiming for over 80% of its production to be electric vehicles by 2030. However, the transition is proving to be more difficult than anticipated.

While the Taycan attracted a new customer base, EVs remain less profitable than internal combustion engine (ICE) models. Porsche must also absorb massive investments in batteries, software and electric platforms.

The group itself acknowledges increasing pressure on margins from the electric mix in H2 2026.

The stakes are high for Porsche. The brand's value has historically relied on the driving experience and ICE powerplants, particularly the legendary flat-six (the 911's horizontal 6-cylinder engine). Transmitting this DNA to electric models is a delicate exercise.

A decent start to the year

Q1 2026 results showed a group that is more resilient than expected. Despite a fall in volumes, Porsche has managed to support its margins through price/mix, notably with a strong contribution from the 911.

Quarterly revenue reached €8.4bn, with an operating margin of 7.1%. Cash flow also pleasantly surprised.

However, the group faces several headwinds: US customs duties, the Chinese slowdown, restructuring costs, the electric transition and software investments. According to some analysts, this transition phase could last until 2028.

A valuation that no longer reflects luxury

The decline has been brutal since the IPO. First listed at around €82 in 2022, the stock is now trading little above half this level at around €45.

The market no longer prices Porsche as a luxury brand. Ferrari still trades at nearly 30x expected earnings, compared to 20x for Porsche based on 2027 estimates.