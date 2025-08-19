Porsche has announced that it will be highlighting its technological advances in electric powertrains, focusing on permanent magnet synchronous motors (PSM) and power electronics derived from motorsport. The manufacturer emphasizes the importance of 800-volt technology, which enables fast charging, compactness, and weight reduction.



The Taycan Turbo GT features a new silicon carbide semiconductor inverter, bringing the maximum power output to 815 kW with Overboost.



The 105 kWh battery now offers a WLTP range of 680 km, an increase of 175 km, and can be recharged at 320 kW, adding 315 km in 10 minutes. The energy recovery rate reaches 400 kW.



The electric Macan, based on the PPE platform developed with Audi, also benefits from 800 volts and 240 kW of regenerative power, with charging from 10% to 80% in 21 minutes.



Porsche says it wants to combine efficiency, performance, and emotion in its electric range, while remaining true to its sporting DNA.