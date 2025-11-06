On November 5, 2025, Porsche officially opened its first integrated R&D center outside Germany, in the heart of the Hongqiao business district in Shanghai, China. Covering some 10,000 m², this site marks a strategic step in the "In China, for China" approach, according to the manufacturer.



With more than 300 engineers, the center will house the Porsche Engineering China and Porsche Digital China teams as well as the local technical division. Their goal? To accelerate innovation and increase regional autonomy. The recipe? Combining German engineering excellence with the speed of Chinese digital innovation.



This center will thus constitute "a strategic pillar linking German engineering to China's digital future," management summarizes.



The manufacturer specifies that the site has already developed an exclusive infotainment system for the Chinese market, integrating an AI voice assistant and 3D controls, scheduled for release in 2026.