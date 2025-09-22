Porsche posted the biggest decline in the MDAX index on Monday on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is returning to its historic lows after once again lowering its financial targets for 2025, as a result of yet another downward revision of its electric vehicle ambitions.



At around 11:30 a.m., the German luxury carmaker's share price fell by nearly 8%, bringing its losses since the beginning of the year to 48% and its decline since its IPO in September 2022 to more than 51%.



In a statement released on Friday evening, Porsche announced that it had decided to undertake a "strategic realignment" of its product portfolio, which in turn led it to revise its forecasts for 2025, as well as its medium-term estimates.



The group announced that its future family of large SUVs, initially planned as electric vehicles, would first be marketed with gasoline and hybrid engines, with a 100% electric version to follow at a later date, but with no set date.



More broadly, the group says it intends to extend the production of its current models equipped with combustion engines and hybrids beyond the initially planned schedule, an adjustment to its electrification strategy that comes as demand for electric vehicles is slowing.



In view of this change in schedule, Porsche plans to record provisions and impairment charges that will reduce its operating profit by around €1.8bn this year.



While its annual revenue forecast remains unchanged at between €37bn and €38bn, its operating margin is now expected to be around 2%, down from 5% to 7% previously.



Taking into account the impact of US tariffs and the slowdown in the Chinese market, its medium-term operating margin is now seen as "double-digit," or even "up to 15%" in the event of favorable market conditions, compared with a range of 15% to 17% previously and a target of 20% announced at the time of its IPO.



For Oddo BHF analysts, this new warning, the third since the beginning of the year, illustrates the 'profound disruption' the group is undergoing and the 'pressures from all sides' it is facing.



This warning also crystallizes our fears regarding the execution risk associated with changes to the product plan, a risky and costly exercise which, in our opinion, could still hold some unpleasant surprises, the broker warns.



Beyond that, the downward revision of medium-term targets illustrates the structural change in Porsche's profitability profile since the IPO, fueling the debate around the valuation multiples that should now be applied to it, Oddo adds, which believes that 2025 does not seem 'completely de-risked,' particularly given the uncertainties still surrounding the effect of US customs duties.



If we wanted to take a more optimistic view, we could point out that with nearly €3bn in restructuring costs in 2025, the group's transformation already seems well underway and that the margin 'excluding exceptional items (but including tariffs) remains solid (9.7% expected in 2025), with leverage for 2026 (911 mix with Turbo, GT), the broker continues.



However, the transformation remains exposed to execution risk, leading us to maintain a cautious approach, Oddo BHF concludes.