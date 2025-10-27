Porsche shares rose 2% in Frankfurt after Friday evening's release of Q3 results that were "down but above expectations on EBIT/FCF," according to Oddo BHF, which highlighted a "solid underlying margin."



The German carmaker saw its revenue decline by 4% to €8.7bn, falling short of the €8.9 billion expected by the research firm, but its EBIT came in at -€966m, compared with -€1bn anticipated by Oddo BHF.



Adjusted for restructuring costs, the underlying margin was around 12%, an improvement on the second quarter, supported in particular by the price mix and lower customs duties, the analyst added, also pointing to a robust FCF of €946m.



Finally, noting that Porsche has confirmed all elements of its 2025 guidance, Oddo BHF believes that, in light of the performance of the past quarter, it is "well on track to achieve, or even exceed" this guidance, and is positioning itself slightly above it.