Moderna announces positive preliminary results from the Phase IV trial of the new 2025-2026 formula of its Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine. This vaccine targets the LP.8.1 variant, currently dominant in the United States with its associated strains XFG and NB.1.8.1.



In people aged 12 to 64 with a risk factor, as well as in adults over 65, the study shows an average increase of more than 8-fold in neutralizing antibodies. The safety profile remains consistent with previous studies, with no new adverse events.



This data confirms the suitability of the formula for circulating strains and reinforce the FDA's recent approval for these at-risk populations.



The vaccine is also approved in Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and Switzerland, the laboratory said.