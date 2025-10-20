At the 2025 ESMO Congress, Roche announced positive results from the Phase III IMvigor011 study evaluating Tecentriq as adjuvant therapy in muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) with ctDNA-guided treatment.



In people with MIBC at risk of recurrence after cystectomy and with detectable circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), Tecentriq reduced the risk of death by 41% and the risk of disease recurrence or death by 36%, compared with placebo.



This ctDNA-guided approach, using Natera's Signatera ctDNA molecular residual disease (MRD) test, spared people at low risk of recurrence from unnecessary treatment and side effects.



"More than 150,000 people worldwide are diagnosed with MIBC each year. It is an aggressive type of cancer with poor long-term outcomes and a high treatment burden," Roche says.