Roche reports statistically and clinically significant results from the Phase III INShore study of Gazyva/Gazyvaro in children and young adults with idiopathic nephrotic syndrome, a chronic kidney disease.



The study met its primary endpoint, with more people achieving sustained complete remission at one year (week 52) with Gazyva/Gazyvaro compared to mycophenolate mofetil.



Several important key secondary endpoints were also met. No new safety signals were identified, and safety was consistent with the well-characterized profile of Gazyva/Gazyvaro in adults.



If approved, Gazyva/Gazyvaro could help children and young adults maintain remission, potentially with a reduced need for steroids to manage their disease, the Swiss healthcare group said.