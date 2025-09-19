Merck announces that the EMA's CHMP has recommended the approval of Enflonsia (clesrovimab) in the EU for the prevention of lower respiratory tract infections caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in infants during their first RSV season.



This CHMP opinion is supported by results from the pivotal Phase 2b/3 CLEVER trial (MK-1654-004) and the Phase 3 SMART trial (MK-1654-007). Data from both clinical trials were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.



The recommendation will now be reviewed by the European Commission for marketing authorization in the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway, with a final decision expected before the end of the year.



If approved, Enflonsia will be the first and only preventive option against RSV in Europe for administration to infants using the same dose regardless of their weight, the US pharmaceutical company says.