Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reports positive 5-year overall survival results from the EMPOWER-Lung 3 Phase 3 trial, which evaluated Libtayo in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).



These exploratory analysis data show that Libtayo, in combination with chemotherapy, has a five-year overall survival rate of 19.4%, more than double that observed with chemotherapy alone (8.8%).



Consistent efficacy was observed across all histologies, with a particularly notable benefit in the squamous patient population, where median overall survival was 22.3 months, Regeneron added.



These breaking data will be presented in a mini-oral session at the 2025 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC), organized by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC).