Valneva reports positive data four years after vaccination with a single dose of its chikungunya vaccine, Ixchiq, demonstrating antibody persistence in adults aged 65 and older comparable to that in young adults.



According to these data, 95% of the 254 healthy adults still participating in the VLA1553-303 trial maintained neutralizing antibody titers above the seropositivity threshold four years after a single injection of the vaccine.



Antibody persistence in terms of geometric mean antibody titers and seroconversion rates remained comparable in adults aged 65 and older and in young adults aged 18 to 64.



The durability of the immune response is a key competitive advantage for a vaccine targeting an epidemic disease such as chikungunya, Valneva points out, adding that no safety issues were observed or identified.