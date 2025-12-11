Valneva has announced positive final results regarding antibody persistence and safety from its Phase 2 trial evaluating the safety and immunogenicity of two different doses of its chikungunya vaccine, Ixchiq, 12 months after vaccination in 304 children.

According to the results from the VLA1553-221 trial, this single-dose vaccine was well tolerated by children aged one to 11 years, regardless of the vaccine dose received or any previous chikungunya virus infection.

Antibody levels remained high 12 months post-vaccination in both vaccinated groups, but were more robust in children who received a full dose of the vaccine compared to those who received a half dose.

These 12-month data support the selection of a full vaccine dose for a future Phase 3 pediatric clinical trial, which Valneva plans to initiate after collecting additional real-world data in adolescents.