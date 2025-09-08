Pfizer and BioNTech announce the first positive results from an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial cohort evaluating a 30 µg dose of the monovalent formulation of their Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine 2025-26 adapted to the LP.8.1 sublineage.



The cohort, consisting of adults aged 18 to 64 with at least one underlying risk factor for severe Covid-19 and adults aged 65 and older, showed at least a 4-fold increase in LP.8.1 neutralizing antibody titers after receiving this formulation.



These initial clinical results reinforce the preclinical data supporting the recent approval by the US FDA of the 2025-26 formulation of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, which have therefore submitted these data to the health authority.



The favorable neutralizing antibody responses and consistent safety profile for higher-risk individuals who have already been exposed to SARS-CoV-2 provide early information for prescribers for this year's vaccination season.