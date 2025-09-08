Regeneron announces positive results from the evaluation of its first-in-class experimental allergen-specific antibodies in Phase 3 trials designed to block allergens in adults with moderate to severe allergies to cats or birch.



Both trials met their respective primary and secondary endpoints, with single doses of allergen-specific antibody inhibitors significantly reducing allergy symptoms compared to placebo.



Millions of people suffer from the debilitating effects of allergies, which can cause severe symptoms in the eyes, nose, skin, and even trigger asthma, management said.



Data from the Phase 3 trials will be presented at an upcoming medical conference and will support the continuation of Phase 3 development, serving as the basis for confirmatory trials.