Roche reports "statistically and clinically significant" results from the Phase III ALLEGORY study evaluating its Gazyva/Gazyvaro (obinutuzumab) in adults with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) receiving standard therapy.



The study met its primary endpoint, showing that a higher percentage of people achieved at least a four-point improvement in the SRI-4 score at one year (52 weeks) compared with standard therapy.



All key secondary endpoints were also met. No new safety signals were identified, and safety was consistent with the well-characterized profile of Gazyva/Gazyvaro, Roche added.



If approved, Gazyva/Gazyvaro would be the first anti-CD20 treatment for SLE to directly target B cells, a key driver of inflammation and disease activity, the Swiss healthcare group highlights.