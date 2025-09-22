Johnson & Johnson announces the results of the Phase 3 clinical trial of seltorexant, evaluated in combination with an oral antidepressant in adult and elderly patients with major depression with insomnia symptoms. NB: pmt -0.4%.



The study showed a slightly higher response rate with seltorexant (57.4%) compared to quetiapine XR (53.4%) after 26 weeks, but this difference was not statistically significant. Both treatments resulted in a marked improvement in depressive symptoms according to the MADRS scale.



The safety profile of seltorexant appears more favorable: fewer dropouts, four times less frequent somnolence (6% vs. 24%), and reduced weight gain (0.5 kg vs. 2.1 kg with quetiapine XR).



Andrew Cutler, Chief Medical Officer at the National Educational Institute, points out that despite the lack of significance of the primary endpoint, seltorexant showed comparable efficacy to quetiapine XR but with fewer adverse effects.



Bill Martin, Global Head of Neuroscience at Johnson & Johnson, believes that this novel mechanism of action could meet an unmet need in major depression associated with insomnia.